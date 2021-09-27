Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 30.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in SunPower by 1.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in SunPower by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in SunPower by 28.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SunPower by 26.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.