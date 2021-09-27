Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,238 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth $241,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVBF. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.43 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

