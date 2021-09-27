Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 5.24% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000.

NYSEARCA:UGE opened at $92.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.25. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $96.60.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

