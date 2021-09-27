Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 628,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $89.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.88. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

