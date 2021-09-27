Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,897 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 947.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

In other news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,012 shares of company stock valued at $927,222 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CUK stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

