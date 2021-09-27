Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,538,000 after buying an additional 451,595 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 61.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 117,945 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the first quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 833,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

XPER stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.70. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.57 million. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

