Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 48.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 191,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,800,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 47.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $172.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.57 and its 200-day moving average is $180.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.62 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

