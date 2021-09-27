Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,911,000 after acquiring an additional 147,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,983,000 after purchasing an additional 269,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,693,000 after purchasing an additional 123,934 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after purchasing an additional 693,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

NYSE:MPC opened at $61.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.