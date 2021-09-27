Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $296.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $176.87 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

