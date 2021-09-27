Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,722 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after buying an additional 368,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,786,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after buying an additional 205,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bunge by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,198,000 after buying an additional 80,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,519,000 after buying an additional 49,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,877,000 after buying an additional 817,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

BG opened at $78.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.55.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

