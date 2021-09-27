Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,360 Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,360 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kandi Technologies Group were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 465,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNDI opened at $4.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.07.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

