Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,167,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $3,527,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Plug Power by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $2,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.
In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PLUG stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.