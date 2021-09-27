Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,249 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,998 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,610,000 after purchasing an additional 554,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,759,000 after purchasing an additional 166,166 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,839,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $64.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.60.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

