Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 1,260 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,041,000 after purchasing an additional 418,148 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,195 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.