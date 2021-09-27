Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 1,290 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

