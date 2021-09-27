Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 22,361 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $224.36 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $147.79 and a 12 month high of $229.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.34.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.