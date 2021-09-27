Ergoteles LLC Grows Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,062 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 30.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,792 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $66,926,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 123.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,698,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 151,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,894.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,791,198 shares of company stock valued at $256,313,908.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LESL. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Leslie's Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

