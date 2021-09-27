Ergoteles LLC Invests $4.38 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after acquiring an additional 118,949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 85,170 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $301,779,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after acquiring an additional 443,682 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,200,000 after acquiring an additional 52,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $84.54 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

