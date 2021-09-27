Ergoteles LLC Invests $4.62 Million in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 141,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $34.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.