Ergoteles LLC Invests $5.95 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 65,829 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $87.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

