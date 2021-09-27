Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 53,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $90.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

