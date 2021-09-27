Ergoteles LLC Sells 88,091 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 88,091 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,857 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Xilinx by 178.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $131,796,000 after acquiring an additional 681,725 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 89.7% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,289,000 after acquiring an additional 672,829 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Xilinx by 5,063.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 602,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $74,629,000 after acquiring an additional 590,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Xilinx by 32.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,063,726 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $298,496,000 after acquiring an additional 508,816 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $157.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.17. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $97.31 and a one year high of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

