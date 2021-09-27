Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,428. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Esquire Financial in the first quarter worth about $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

