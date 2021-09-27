Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,904 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $211.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

