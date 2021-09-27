Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 91.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,733 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $848,200. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,756. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

