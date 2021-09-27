Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,869 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.34% of Codexis worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,786,000 after buying an additional 2,319,511 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Codexis by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,815,000 after buying an additional 725,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,293,000 after buying an additional 424,484 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,424,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 130.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 322,793 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $25.09. 8,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,005. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

