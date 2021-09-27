Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,629 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,179 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,550,160 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

Walmart stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.72. 107,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,233,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.22. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,118,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,036,158. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

