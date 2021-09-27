Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $9.26 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,997,000 after buying an additional 130,596 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.09.

NYSE GS traded up $7.68 on Monday, reaching $398.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.92. The stock has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

