Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 12,152 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,682,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $496.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.87 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

