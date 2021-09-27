Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 2,411 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Cognex comprises approximately 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cognex by 5.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 51,652.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 86,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 86,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,047,000 after buying an additional 432,410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 103.3% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,022. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.27. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

