Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 380 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Kornit Digital makes up about 1.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,539,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,728,000 after purchasing an additional 165,366 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,235,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304,774 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Shares of KRNT traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.48. 1,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,378. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.82 and a 1-year high of $162.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 370.49 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average of $115.80.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

