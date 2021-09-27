Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of Essex Property Trust worth $160,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 97.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $216,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 99.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.06.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $327.52 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $337.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.78.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

