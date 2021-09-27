Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $217,380.36 and approximately $6,718.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.69 or 0.07068131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00107387 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.