Etherparty (FUEL) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $653,540.56 and approximately $3,349.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002578 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00125833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00043416 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

