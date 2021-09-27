Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stake Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Euronet Worldwide worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 19,322.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,253,000 after buying an additional 450,222 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after buying an additional 282,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,591,000 after buying an additional 167,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,004,000 after buying an additional 154,689 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $16,472,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $127.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 1.62. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.