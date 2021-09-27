Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Position Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.05% of Everest Re Group worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RE. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

NYSE:RE opened at $255.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $193.02 and a 12 month high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.42.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

