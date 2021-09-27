EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

EVTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the second quarter valued at $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVTC opened at $46.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.07.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.