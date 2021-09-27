Exscientia plc Plans $275 Million IPO for October 1st (EXAI)

Exscientia plc (EXAI) expects to raise $275 million in an IPO on Friday, October 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 13,100,000 shares at $20.00-$22.00 per share.

In the last year, Exscientia plc generated $14.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $54.1 million. The company has a market-cap of $2.5 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Barclays acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Exscientia plc provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Note: This is an IPO of 13.095 million American Depositary Shares (ADS). Each ADS represents one ordinary share. We are an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Our goal is to change the pharmaceutical industry’s underlying pharmacoeconomic model, what we call “Shifting the Curve,” by improving the probability of success, time and cost involved with creating new medicines. Our drug candidate pipeline is focused on oncology, including specific deep tumors, as well as on inflammatory diseases, OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) and Alzheimer’s disease psychosis. This drug pipeline includes drug candidates that we wholly own and drug candidates that are being developed by our collaboration partner. Our pipeline demonstrates our ability to rapidly translate scientific concepts into precision-designed therapeutic candidates. We have built a complete end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence, or AI, and experimental technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models and patient selection. Our platform has enabled us to design candidate drug molecules that have progressed into clinical trials as well as to provide patients with potentially more applicable drug therapies through AI-guided assessment. ​ We originated the first three AI-designed precision drug candidates to enter human clinical trials. Among these is our most advanced internally developed drug candidate, EXS21546. We began the first Phase 1 clinical trial of this drug candidate in December 2020 and currently expect to report topline data from this trial by the end of 2022. The other two drug candidates, also currently in Phase 1 clinical trials, are being developed by our collaboration partner, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., or Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, which has sole economic rights to these drug candidates. We have designed four additional drug candidates currently undergoing advanced profiling for submission of investigational new drug, or IND, applications and have more than 25 active projects in total. Although we and our collaboration partners have to date not received regulatory approval for any of our drug candidates, we believe that the quality of our molecules has been demonstrated by the partnership expansions and product-licensing arrangements we have entered into with our collaborators, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi S.A., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, EQRx, Inc. and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, or the Gates Foundation. As of June 30, 2021, we have raised an aggregate of £273.9 million ($378.6 million) through private placements of our ordinary and preferred shares. “.

Exscientia plc was founded in 2012 and has 208 employees. The company is located at he Schrödinger Building Oxford Science Park Oxford OX4 4GE United Kingdom and can be reached via phone at +44 (0) 1865 818941 or on the web at http://www.exscientia.ai/.

