FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $335.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $340.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $371.43. 2,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.61 and a 200-day moving average of $341.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $390.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

