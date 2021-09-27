FansTime (FTI) Market Cap Reaches $668,553.83

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, FansTime has traded down 43.4% against the dollar. One FansTime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $668,553.83 and $858,191.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00128631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00043682 BTC.

FansTime is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

