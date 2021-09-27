Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will report sales of $229.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.60 million and the lowest is $224.40 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $208.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $912.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.08 million to $927.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $982.19 million, with estimates ranging from $941.83 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,533,000 after buying an additional 100,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,246,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,090,000 after buying an additional 166,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,722,000 after buying an additional 194,479 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,298,000 after buying an additional 852,840 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.69%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

