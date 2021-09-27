Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.14

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.14 and last traded at $43.06, with a volume of 187002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,863,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,946,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 448.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 107,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 87,755 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,372,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

