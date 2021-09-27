Financial Analysis: Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) vs. Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Zai Lab and Selecta Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab N/A N/A N/A Selecta Biosciences -95.56% N/A -28.44%

64.2% of Zai Lab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Selecta Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Zai Lab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Selecta Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zai Lab and Selecta Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab 0 0 4 0 3.00 Selecta Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00

Zai Lab currently has a consensus target price of $199.85, indicating a potential upside of 66.73%. Selecta Biosciences has a consensus target price of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 87.50%. Given Selecta Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Selecta Biosciences is more favorable than Zai Lab.

Volatility and Risk

Zai Lab has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selecta Biosciences has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zai Lab and Selecta Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab $48.96 million 233.57 -$268.90 million ($3.46) -34.64 Selecta Biosciences $16.60 million 29.95 -$68.88 million ($0.61) -7.08

Selecta Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zai Lab. Zai Lab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selecta Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation. The firm’s proprietary pipeline includes SVP-enabled enzyme, oncology and gene therapies. The company was founded by Omid C. Farokhzad, Robert S. Langer Jr., and Ulrich von Andrian in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

