Financial Survey: Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) versus IDT (NYSE:IDT)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) and IDT (NYSE:IDT) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and IDT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.50 -$520.82 million N/A N/A IDT $1.35 billion 0.85 $21.43 million N/A N/A

IDT has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.2% of IDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of IDT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A IDT 5.60% 53.22% 11.49%

Volatility & Risk

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 4.19, indicating that its share price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDT has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and IDT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

IDT beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services. The net2phone segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony. The company was founded by Howard S. Jonas in August 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

