Financial Survey: National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) vs. IDW Media (NYSE:IDW)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of National CineMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares National CineMedia and IDW Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $90.40 million 3.41 -$65.40 million ($1.00) -3.80 IDW Media $38.16 million 0.95 -$13.80 million N/A N/A

IDW Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National CineMedia.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia -218.98% N/A -11.03% IDW Media -19.35% -38.92% -14.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for National CineMedia and IDW Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 0 2 3 0 2.60 IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

National CineMedia presently has a consensus target price of $5.31, indicating a potential upside of 39.80%. Given National CineMedia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than IDW Media.

Risk and Volatility

National CineMedia has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National CineMedia beats IDW Media on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

