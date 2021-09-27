Findev Inc. (TNSGF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on October 15th

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0249 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
Shares of TNSGF opened at $0.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. Findev has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.50.
About Findev
