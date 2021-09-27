First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.44 Per Share

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.44 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFMR opened at $47.00 on Monday. First Farmers Financial has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

