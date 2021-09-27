First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.44 Per Share

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.44 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.34.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFMR opened at $47.00 on Monday. First Farmers Financial has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50.
First Farmers Financial Company Profile
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.