First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FVC opened at $36.59 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $37.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.