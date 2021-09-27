First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 12.77% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $15,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVOL opened at $28.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

