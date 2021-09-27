First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,586 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $67.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.23. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $55.34 and a 12-month high of $79.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

